Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 477,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCT opened at $126.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.15 and a twelve month high of $157.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.10.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

