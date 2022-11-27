Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 195,323 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 686,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 59,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

