Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $745,000 Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2435 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

