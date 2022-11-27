Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,652 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 551.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

