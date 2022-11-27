Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 105.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Stephens lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

