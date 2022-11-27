Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,046 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 374,229 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after buying an additional 370,481 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NAPA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $23.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Duckhorn Portfolio

NAPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

