Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

