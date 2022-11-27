Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after acquiring an additional 677,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

