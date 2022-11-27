Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96,587 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 18.6% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 111.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 76,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 40,411 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 607.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $10.74 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer Profile

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.