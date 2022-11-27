Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 113,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF alerts:

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PVI stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.