Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,466 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $18,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,330,000 after buying an additional 570,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 125.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 465,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

