Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,691 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,798,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 877,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vimeo by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 720,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vimeo by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 519,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,137,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 439,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $687.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.39. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vimeo

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

