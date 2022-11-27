Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $515,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $515,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $281,477.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,511,735. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of ACLS opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

