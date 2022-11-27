Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $121.39 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

