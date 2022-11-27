Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,270 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRT opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

