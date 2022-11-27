Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,885 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 365.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AADR opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.96.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

