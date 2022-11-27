Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,002 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $971.77 million, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.17. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

