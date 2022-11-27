Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 994 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 34.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

