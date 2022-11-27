Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

