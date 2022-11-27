Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 361,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,361,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,011 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,542,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

