Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $138.75 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $373.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.97.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

