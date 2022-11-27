Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,091 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

NYSE ENV opened at $58.32 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

