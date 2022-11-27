EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,637 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 81.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 294,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 64.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

