Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Trading Up 3.1%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.14 and last traded at $37.11. Approximately 38,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,126,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.