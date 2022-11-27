Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.45 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading

