Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 2,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 141,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.