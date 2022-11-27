Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 2,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 141,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth approximately $59,749,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $116,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

