Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

