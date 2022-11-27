Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

