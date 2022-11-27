Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $19.65

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $18.84. Euronav shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 18,102 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $140,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.