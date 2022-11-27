EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading 5.9% Higher

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as 7.05 and last traded at 7.01. 5,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 236,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.79.
EverCommerce Trading Up 4.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is 9.92.
Insider Transactions at EverCommerce
In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 507.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
