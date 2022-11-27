Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 120,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of ES opened at $82.44 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

