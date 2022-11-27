Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $82.44 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.