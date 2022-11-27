Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,751.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,916,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091,671 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,301,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $181.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.