Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 49 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on EXAI. Barclays lowered their target price on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Exscientia Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $701.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.
Exscientia Company Profile
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
