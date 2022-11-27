Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 49 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAI. Barclays lowered their target price on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $701.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 13.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after buying an additional 241,700 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 62.5% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,943,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.