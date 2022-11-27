Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Extended Stay America Price Performance

Shares of STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.

