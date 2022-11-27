Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,818,000 after acquiring an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

