Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $20.30 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren bought 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,958. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 116,748 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

