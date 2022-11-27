Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.30

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 8954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXTR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren bought 5,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,745,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,958 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 38,884 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 377,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

