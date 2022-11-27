Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $730.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.