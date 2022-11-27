FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 106,795 shares.The stock last traded at $31.70 and had previously closed at $31.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $594.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

About FARO Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 54.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

