Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.