Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 33,204 shares.The stock last traded at $127.10 and had previously closed at $125.59.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

