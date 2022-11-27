First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.08

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.11.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,129,000 after acquiring an additional 114,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,780,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,273,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

