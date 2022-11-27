First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 367,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,663,037 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $24.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

