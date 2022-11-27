First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

