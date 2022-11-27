First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,979 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.77 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

