First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $39.77 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

