First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 70,133 shares.The stock last traded at $83.64 and had previously closed at $83.19.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIW. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

