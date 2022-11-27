FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $37.96

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $36.77. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 1,406 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,679,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 625,429 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

