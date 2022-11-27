Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.74

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 1460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

